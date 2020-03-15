Brazilian football great Ronaldinho has another league title to add to his impressive career - Paraguayan prison champion.

Ronaldinho and his brother are currently in jail in Paraguay after being accused of entering the country using fake passports.

It was the latest in a string of incidents involving the 2002 World Cup winner and Barcelona icon, who officially retired in 2018 after several lacklustre seasons.

But he's making the most of his time in the joint.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old reportedly took part in the prison's five-a-side tournament, leading his side to an impressive 11-2 victory in the final.

Ronaldinho scored five of the goals and assisted the other six, according to reports.

The winning side were awarded a 16kg suckling pig for their efforts.

Video: #Ronaldinho jugando al fútbol en la Agrupación Especializada. pic.twitter.com/0laqzCaZi0 — Hernán Rodriguez (@HernanRSotelo) March 14, 2020

The Brazilian brothers were arrested last week in a hotel in Asunción, Paraguay's capital, and accused of using false Paraguayan ID documents.

Ronaldinho and his brother Assis had said they went to Asunción, for business reasons.

The former footballer and his brother said the documents were offered as a gift by a Brazilian businessman, Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who has been jailed.

Ronaldinho's passport was seized in November 2018 because of a lawsuit over alleged environmental crimes. Authorities said the former Barcelona star did not have the necessary environmental license to build a fishing platform on the shores of the Guaiba river in his hometown of Porto Alegre. With unpaid damages of $2.1 million, Ronaldinho's passport was seized, along with that of his brother, to prevent him from traveling.

In September of last year, however, the star reached a deal with prosecutors and got his documents back. It was not immediately clear why he and his brother did not use their Brazilian documents for the trip to Paraguay.