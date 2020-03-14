The Warriors are adamant they will get through the massive obstacles they are likely to face over the coming weeks, when they will forced to be based in Australia for the foreseeable future.

The government announcement on Saturday afternoon that all people arriving into the country will have to self-isolate for 14 days has thrown the Warriors' season into chaos.

It makes it impossible for Australian teams to come to New Zealand and play any games, and means the Warriors will have to be based across the Tasman for the foreseeable future - away from family, friends and support networks.

The Australian Rugby League Commission met on Saturday night to discuss the developing situation.

There has been suggestions that all games could be isolated to one venue, or possibly three hubs in Australia.

Whatever unfolds, the Warriors will be marooned across the Tasman, while the travel restrictions remain in place.

"It's a challenge but we will get through," said CEO Cameron George, in the press conference following the 20-0 loss to the Knights in Newcastle. "After the day we have had today, it's another thing we have to get through, led by Stephen [Kearney, Warriors head coach]. We have a great leadership group and what happens will happen."

"We have had unique challenges to deal with in the past and this is another one. But it's onwards and upwards to round two, wherever that will be."

"[There are] so many possibilities. All I know is that the guys are briefed, the partners and wives are briefed and we have to do our best as a club to remain together and take on round two when it comes."

Kearney admitted most of the playing group struggled to initially process the news and agreed that it created an unprecedented situation, but also expressed confidence they could get through.

"We need to make sure that we crack on with what's important for us," said Kearney. "If we have to stay here and prepare then that is what we have to do. It's another challenge that we will have to endure and work our way through."

"It's something that obviously hasn't happened before so I'm not quite sure how we navigate our way through it just yet but I am sure we will find a way."

George said the club was advised just before kickoff (5pm NZT) of the new restrictions.

He immediately emailed the wives, partners and families of the players to inform them of the developments and the implications.

"I reiterated to the partners that this is not the club's preferred position but we have a responsibility to keep things on track. We are also very focused on getting the best outcome for the players and their families [and there are] some players with very young children, just born in recent weeks."

The players were then briefed by George in the dressing room, soon after they came off the field following their 20-0 loss to the Knights.