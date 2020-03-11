Members of Arsenal's playing squad have gone into two weeks of self-isolation in a coronavirus precautionary move, forcing the immediate postponement of the Premier League game at Manchester City on Thursday.

Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he had contracted Covid-19 less than two weeks after he met Arsenal players following a Europa League game between the teams in north London.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low," Arsenal said in a statement. "However, we are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

"As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed. The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr. Marinakis during the match will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete."

Arsenal did not say how many players were affected.

It is the first EPL game to be affected by the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

