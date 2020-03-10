The Nigerian Football Federation has temporarily suspended all further matches within its top professional league after a lack of medical facilities at one ground led to the death of a player.

Nasarawa United defender Chineme Martins, 22, collapsed after ESPN reported he collided with a player from opposing club Katsina United during their match in the town of Lafia.

With limited medical personnel on scene, club officials, teammates and fans attempted to revive him before the only ambulance available to take him to a local hospital failed to start, according to BBC Sport.

While the Nasarawa club won the match 3-0, their players broke down in tears after hearing of Martins' death after the full time whistle had blown in an incredibly emotional scene.

AGONY! Nasarawa United players in tears after Chieme Martins was confirmed dead after Sunday’s NPFL clash vs Katsina United. Martins slumped following a collision, however, he gave up the ghost stranded as the Peugeot 406 ambulance stationed match venue did not start 😭🕯️😭😭🕯️ pic.twitter.com/PbIms2NkXP — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) March 8, 2020

An autopsy will now be carried out to determine the cause of Martins' death.

In response to the incident, described by Nigeria's sports minister Sunday Dare on Twitter as "regrettably avoidable", the league will not allow any further matches to take place unless clubs provide required standards of medical equipment and personnel.