Former Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins has thrown his support behind new teammate Israel Folau, stating his work on the football field should not go overlooked.

The pair have linked up in France from the Catalans Dragons in the English Super League, and Tomkins highlighted the importance of the impact Folau has had on the pitch for the club.

"I think teams have over-marked him," Tomkins said.

READ MORE:

• Investigation underway as rainbow flags cause controversy during Israel Folau's rugby league return

• Rugby League: Former Wallaby star Israel Folau a 'no-show' after controversial comeback match

• Rugby: Top Wallabies reveal Israel Folau drama split their World Cup squad

Advertisement

"Castleford certainly did, they were putting a lot of defenders in front of him which made it pretty easy on the other side of the field. It was the same at the weekend at Hull. Ben Jullien scored two tries and they were both down to Josh Griffin being too worried about Israel Folau."

Israel Folau joined the Catalans Dragons in the English Super League. Photo / Getty Images

Folau joined the Dragons for the season under a cloud of controversy after homophobic social media posts saw the then-Wallabies and Waratahs fullback lose his job with Rugby Australia.

Folua's signing with the Dragons was one of the biggest in the history of the Super League, so there has been plenty for him to prove in his return to the 13-man game. But so far, Tomkins said the former Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos winger has been impressive on the field.

"I think as we play more and Izzy gets more used to us, we will see a bit more from him but it's clear that he's a real athlete and he's going to do something special for us, hopefully."