If you are worried about Supera being second up in a group one weight-forage 2000m at Ellerslie tomorrow that is because you probably don't know Supera.

Because the man who does, cotrainer Ken Kelso, says the 5-year-old mare is spot on for the $200,000 Bonecrusher NZ Stakes on Cup day.

Supera has had an interrupted summer, with three starts between October and December before an injury sidelined her at Christmas and she has had one run since, winning on her soaked Matamata home track over 1400m two weeks ago.

She steps up to taking on many of the domestic weight-for-age stars this weekend including Zabeel Classic winner True Enough, Herbie Dyke hero Tiptronic and last-start Haunui Classic winner Avantage, but Kelso says she is ready for the challenge.

"She is a naturally fit horse," says Kelso.

"She is very clean winded and very active so she keeps herself fit.

"And that last start over 1400m here raced more like a 1600m so I think she is ready for the step up," he says.

Supera has looked a group one winner in waiting all season and has Danielle Johnson, who has ridden her five times for three wins, back on tomorrow.

She has barrier 10 in the short run to the first bend but again Kelso says with Supera tending to get back the draw is not the disadvantage to her it could be to others.

"I think she will get back and oneoff and she will get her chance. But we couldn't be happier with her."

Also happy but after a busier season travelling wise is True Enough's trainer Murray Baker.

True Enough has been one of the big movers this season, having won not only the Zabeel but the Couplands Mile at Riccarton and he was probably the run of the race in the Herbie

Dyke.

Yet while he has also been to Hastings and Trentham over a sixmonth campaign he has actually only had six starts, which Baker thinks will see him at his peak for tomorrow.

"It might look like he has been busy but he hasn't had that many races and they have been well spaced," says Baker.

"He seems really well and isn't showing any signs of getting tired," Baker said.

True Enough is likely to be a fair way in front of Supera as he likes to run handy, almost always the place to be in 2000m weight-for-age races at Ellerslie.

Considering he hasn't run out of the money in his last 13 starts, True Enough's $7 and $2.15 fixed odds look very fair for each way punters.

Bonecrusher Stakes

● $4.20: Avantage

● $4.80: Rock On Wood

● $5: Supera

● $7: True Enough, Pris De Fer

● $10: Tiptronic

● $15 or better: the rest.