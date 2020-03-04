Liverpool's football manager Jurgen Klopp's perfect response to a coronavirus question asked during a press conference has gone viral.

Following the team's FA Cup defeat by Chelsea, a reporter asked Klopp if he was worried as a team about the spread of coronavirus or how it may affect them.

But the manager was having none of it, insisting that the media should be asking those type of questions to experts.

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo / AP

"What I don't like in life is that a very serious thing, a football manager's opinion is important," Klopp told reporters.

Advertisement

"I don't understand that. I really don't understand it, if I asked you, you are in exactly the same role as I am. So it's not important what famous people say.

"We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge, like me, talking about something.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: An Olympics without fans? The drastic measure suggested for Tokyo Games

• Cycling: Kiwi cyclists caught up in coronavirus scare as UAE Tour cancelled

• Rugby: Coronavirus threat forces postponement of Super Rugby fixture

• Coronavirus: England rugby prop in self-isolation

"People with knowledge will talk about it and tell people to do this, do that, and everything will be fine, or not. Not football managers, I don't understand that.

"Politics, coronavirus, why me? I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave. I'm concerned like everyone else. I live on this planet and I want it to be safe and healthy, I wish everybody the best, absolutely. But my opinion on coronavirus is not important."

After a video of his rant was shared on Twitter, many people praised his comment as the perfect response.

That is the PERFECT response.



Too bad there aren't millions more like him...



Actually there are... they're called Trump voters. — Totally Trumped (@RealTrumpDoc) March 4, 2020

There’s quite a few celebrities, especially NBA coaches & players, that need to be like this guy — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 4, 2020

Well THAT was refreshing! — Amy Noelle (@NoelleTMD) March 4, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/0mp8YHB7r2 — I’m Jim Acosta’s Love Child (@JimAcostaJr) March 4, 2020

Smart man. Why can't guys like him be politicians? — Bren Blake (@BrenBlake2) March 4, 2020

On Monday, the Premier League said it is "monitoring" the coronavirus situation ahead of this weekend's fixtures and has issued guidelines to all 20 clubs in English football's top tier.