If the burden of choice was indeed what prevented the All Blacks from settling on an established midfield combination in the last World Cup cycle, that doesn't seem likely to be a problem in this one.

It shouldn't be so hard for new All Black coach Ian Foster to sift through his options and make a decision about a combination that he can stick with this year.

Choice is not a luxury he is likely to have. Not in the sense that it will be a burden – a perenially tough business trying to work out a midfield pecking order or best combination.

Jack Goodhue has made Foster's life easy by playing brilliantly in the unfamiliar position of second-five.

The young Crusader looks like he spent the summer processing the All Blacks World Cup defeat to England, working out how to harness all the disappointment and channel it effectively in 2020.

Like every other All Black involved in that loss, Goodhue felt culpable and while he was obviously upset in the wake of failure, he was also part frustrated at the individual and collective inability to break down a suffocating defence.

This may seem like a comparatively easy thing to do – suck up a soul-destroying loss and use it as motivation. But what matters is the way in which the emotional fuel is used.

Goodhue hasn't fallen into the trap of trying to smash his way through Super Rugby this year.

All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue on attack during the Rugby World Cup semifinal match against England. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He hasn't fooled himself into thinking that if he runs harder it will make him a better player and he's avoided the midfield meathead trap of believing raw power wins the day every time.

He has played with an increased intensity yet also an increased clarity and finesse. He may well be running and tackling harder but he hasn't sacrificed any other skill-sets on the power altar.

He's come back to rugby smart, not angry. There isn't a better distributor in Super Rugby right now.

There isn't a better decision maker either and specifically, Goodhue has shown that a well-timed pass remains the most effective weapon in any midfield back's armoury.

When he was first picked as an All Black in 2018, what the coaches liked was his ability to exploit a two-on-one situation. They didn't think there was anyone better in the country at holding their running line to fix the defender.

They didn't think anyone was better at then knowing when to release the pass to ensure the defender couldn't reach the last attacker.

However good he was in 2018, Goodue is now better and rugby offers so little space and so few opportunities, that it's almost impossible to put a value on a player who has the clarity of mind to exploit any half chance.

In contrast, Ngani Laumape has returned to Super Rugby also harnessing World Cup disappointment – that he wasn't picked as part of the All Blacks squad.

He too is playing with an increased intensity that alludes to his desire to prove himself all over again and win favour with the new All Blacks coach.

No one is more direct. No second-five challenges defences in such a confrontational manner.

Ngani Laumape has looked powerful for the Hurricanes but continues to make errors. Photosport

Laumape's power seems even greater in 2020 and against the Sunwolves he pushed himself into the role of first receiver and had a hunger to be involved.

But while his performance scored high on energy and desire, it was a car crash in terms of accuracy and rather than highlight his strengths, it accentuated his weaknesses.

Three times he threw the ball forward in trying to set his midfield partner through a gap and once he wildly passed into touch when there was a two-man overlap to exploit.

Laumape doesn't need to convince Foster of his power and ability to break the line, he has to prove he has the finer distribution skills and ability to manipulate a defence with something other than a collision.

It's too early in the season to say Laumape won't feature in Foster's first squad, but it's not too early to say there is increasing daylight between him and Goodhue.

So far in 2020, only Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown have played with the breadth of skills and precision that the All Blacks are looking for.

Unless there is a dramatic change in circumstance, those two stack as the only real midfield combination the All Blacks will seriously consider in July.

The luxury of choice has gone. The All Blacks have an obvious preferred combination and the decision they will have to ponder in the midfield, is not who to start, but who to develop in reserve.

That particular door remains open to Laumape as it does Braydon Ennor and Vince Aso, but the All Blacks have their combination sorted and a certainty about it they never did during the last World Cup cycle.