Catalyst's season is over with the 3-year-old sensation to miss next week's A$5 million All Star Mile.

A veterinary examination at Ballarat vet clinic yesterday diagnosed the Te Awamutu gelding with bruised fetlocks after his struggling sixth in the Australian Guineas last Saturday.

Initially trainer Clayton Chipperfield though Catalyst may have got lost with the hood on but wanted the vet exam to confirm where he was at.

"It is a disappointing way to end his campaign but it's nothing serious and we still have a horse for next season."

"He will come back a better horse next season and I'd love to see him at a race like the Golden Eagle in Sydney."

Catalyst was a stunning winner of the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton in November.

He then won over the Aussies with his brave second on debut there three weeks ago, just beaten by Alligator Blood.