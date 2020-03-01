Kiwi trainer Clayton Chipperfield isn't giving up yet after Catalyst got lost in the A$1 million Australian Guineas on Saturday.

The exceptional gelding raced well below his best, lost his stride and his concentration before dropping out to run sixth behind Alligator Blood.

"The race pattern didn't suit but we all know he is better than that," said Chipperfield.

"He just lost his concentration and was gawking around too much.

Advertisement

"So we will see how he is in a few days but press on to the All Star Mile and put the hood back on to make him concentrate."