Cambridge gelding Sherwood Forest powered to an upset victory in yesterday's Group 1 New Zealand Derby (2400m) at Ellerslie as star Melbourne-based Kiwi jockey Michael Walker made a triumphant return to New Zealand racing.

Fresh from winning the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1200m) on the Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained Tagaloa at Caulfield last weekend, Walker flew over to take the mount on Sherwood Forest in the Group 1 Vodafone New Zealand Derby (2400m) for Cambridge trainer Tony Pike.

Sherwood Forest settled in fourth place as Peloton, Red Rufus and Vladivostok set up a strong tempo out in front.

The intensity went up a notch coming down the side of the track as Vinnie Colgan made his move on Two Illicit, with Jason Waddell following him every step of the way on Dragon Leap.

Advertisement

That pair, who were heavily backed favourites in the field, strode to the front together at the top of the straight, and the predicted two-horse war looked like it was about to unfold.

But Sherwood Forest was between that pair, and over the last 300m, he found something they were unable to match.

Two Illicit gave her all to try to stay alongside him, but Sherwood Forest edged clear and crossed the finish line a length-and-a-quarter ahead, stopping the clock at 2m 26.77s.

Scorpz charged home from fifth-last to edge out Dragon Leap for third, finishing two lengths adrift of Two Illicit.

It was a third Derby win for Walker, following Military Move in 2010 and Puccini in 2014, and a second for Pike after Rangipo in 2016.

"He just outstayed them," Pike said. "The last few races he's been running in have been a little bit too sharp for him, but I've always thought he would come into his own over 2400m. It's a fantastic result and hugely satisfying."

Earlier, Matamata trainer Stephen Autridge took the opportunity to engage Walker for Communique and was repaid handsomely as Walker produced a gem of a ride to guide her to her first black-type success in the Group 3 Sunline Vase (2100m).

The result also provided a special moment for Autridge as he produced the quinella for owner and breeder Kevin Hickman with Karalino chasing her stablemate home in the Group 3 feature for the three-year-old fillies.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, lightly raced mare Spring Heat finally delivered on her undoubted promise when she produced a barnstorming finish to capture the Group 3 Haunui Farm King's Plate (1200m).

- NZ Racing Desk