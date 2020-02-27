A female wrestler has made history by winning a state high school wrestling championship in America.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association said on its website that junior Heaven Fitch of Uwharrie Charter became the first female to win one of the association's individual state wrestling championships.

She won the 48kg weight class at the 1A division on Saturday, scoring a pin in her first match, winning her semi 9-4 and securing the title with a 11-3 decision.

A photo released on the association's official Twitter account shows her beaming, standing next to three boys who finished behind her in the tournament.

She had a 54-4 record for the season and won Most Outstanding Wrestler for the 1A division.

"I'm just really overwhelmed … It's like insane what I've done, it's not fully sunken in yet," she told WRAL-TV.

"I just wrestled my best and I kinda dominated the match if I'm being honest," Fitch added to WTVD.

Fitch beat Robbinsville's Luke Wilson to win an eight-person bracket. She was the only girl.

Overall, she was one of only three female wrestlers in the tournament.

Fitch said that when she started high school, she would have never expected to have this much success.

"I thought as a freshman I wouldn't even have a winning record, and to do this now, I would have never thought of it," Fitch said.