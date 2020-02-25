Iconic 1980s AFL bad boy Warwick Capper has revealed that he had sex at halftime during his career while lamenting how much the game of Aussie Rules has changed.

Capper played 124 games for the Sydney Swans and the Brisbane Bears between 1983 and 1991.

"There's too much money, the players get paid too much and they get fined," he told the Herald Sun.

"Back then, I used to have sex in the toilets at halftime. Now, it's don't show any emotion, don't wear tight shorts, don't wear white boots, don't do a handstand, don't kick 100 (goals)."

Capper revealed the halftime activity with his wife did have an effect on his performance on the field.

"Yes, I had sex at halftime with Joanne. I'd be tired for the first five minutes of the third quarter, so I sat in the square until I got my energy back."