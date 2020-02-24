From whingy Wales to petulant playmakers, Liam Napier guides you through the latest from the Six Nations.

Vive la France:

If you enjoy running rugby and daring skill, it is impossible not to fall for Fabien Galthié's French revolution.

Take Romain Ntamack, the French first five-eighth equally comfortable in the midfield.

Ntamack, son of Émile and all of 20-years-old, is already a joy to watch.

In Ntamack and Anton Dupont, France are fast grooming one of the world's best playmaking pairings.

France's revival has many elements but faith in the Dupont-Ntamack combination is one of the chief reasons a Six Nations Grand Slam double sits within reach after three straight wins.

Ntamack, in his 15th test, claimed man of the match honours in France's latest 27-23 victory over Wales in Cardiff.

Two tries from the boot, one a high hoist the other a superb cross-field nudge, to push France out to 17-9, and Ntamack was just getting started. He left his best trick for last.

As Wales launched their comeback down the left edge, trailing by one point with half an hour remaining, Ntamack snuffs out a two-man overlap by latching onto Nick Tompkins' pass and sprinting 60 metres to underline his influence.

Ntamack finished with 17 points; his imprints left all over this match.

Expect that to be true for many years to come.

England recapture World Cup form:

Eddie Jones may rue England's false start in Paris. France could yet stumble in their two final games but, if not, England's opening loss will prove costly.

Against Ireland they were back to their bullying, suffocating best. That England achieved this dominance without bruise brothers Billy and Mako Vunipola hinted at growth.

England's Gerorge Ford celebrates after scoring the opening try against Ireland.

Jones' pontificating lands him in strife at times but the decision to stack his squad with five locks paid off while the focus on Tom Curry's switch to No 8 has also dimmed.

When England start with intent as they did against the All Blacks in Japan, and Ireland in their last three meetings now, it is incredibly difficult to quell their power game.

Their set piece is strong, Maro Itoje is the game's biggest pest and in George Ford, Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly, England boast multiple intelligent kicking threats.

In short they remain a formidable beast, particularly at Twickenham.

Whingy Wales weren't happy losing to France:

By the end of England's win over Ireland, Jaco Peyper's ears were ready to burst. All match Jonathan Sexton and Owen Farrell screamed complaints at the South African referee. Maybe screeching, shouting, moaning is bred into northern first-fives. It's sure not a good look.

With that in mind, it takes a special sort of meltdown to top Sexton and Farrell's petulance. Dan Biggar managed just that, though. His arm waving and constant bleating throughout the Welsh defeat had the Northampton pivot depicted as a birdman flying away. His behaviour sure was nothing short of embarrassing.

Wales, sure, had some marginal calls go against them – they were incised by the scrum penalty near the finish, and they felt a yellow card/penalty try should have been awarded for a potential slap down pass.

Other officials may have viewed these instances differently but there was little grace in defeat, much more a full on whinge.

The scuffle at the finish involving Biggar further soured the scene. France ultimately played the better rugby and, in my view at least, deserved to win.

Wales Hadleigh Parkes reacts after the Six Nations rugby union international between Wales and France.

Wales need look much closer to home, where they have rapidly become defensively suspect. Conceding three tries at home for the first time since 2013 fuels suggestions they are missing Shaun Edward's influence.

Certainly Jonathan Davies and Liam Williams' respective returns can't come soon enough.

Two weeks out from the date with England at Twickenham, and Wayne Pivac is under the pump early in his tenure.

Ugly Ireland yet to evolve:

Triple Crown chances are dashed but Ireland remain ever hopeful in the title quest.

Despite their discouraging Twickenham defeat in which they took two steps back, Ireland are locked on nine points with England, four behind France.

England's win ensures the Championship will go down to the final match of the final weekend in mid-March, when France host Ireland in Paris.

Ireland's Conor Murray leaves the field after being substituted.

But major doubts now envelop Ireland's immediate future. Nothing against Italy in Dublin next will convince they have evolved greatly from the team which again failed to make it beyond the World Cup quarterfinals.

Memories of being bullied last year came flooding back as England made 24 more dominant tackles than Ireland.

Until this area is addressed, and Ireland's game genuinely progresses beyond predictable one-out forward runners, the jury will remain out on Andy Farrell's head coaching credentials.

The time has come for tough selection calls, and a serious push for change. In one such case Conor Murray is a great servant of Irish rugby but John Cooney deserves to start at halfback.

If only Farrell could get everyone to match James Ryan's efforts. There's a young leader the next generation can follow.

Hogg finally frees the shackles:

Scotland and Italy offered up little in the way of quality rugby. One poor team played better than the other. Italy were held scoreless for the second time in three tests.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg provided the only real highlight with his brilliant dummy and pace to beat two defenders and then run around Kiwi Italian fullback Jayden Hayward for fun.

It's been a difficult tournament for Hogg. Assuming the leadership mantle from Greig Laidlaw appeared a heavy burden as Hogg twice dropped the ball over the line, once on attack to blow a certain try and once on defence, in separate defeats. The Finn Russell saga also rumbles on.

Hogg's timely try reminded everyone of his value. Scotland needs much more of these contributions. Avoiding the wooden spoon is surely scant consolation.