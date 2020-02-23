It wasn't quite Mike Tyson's ear bite but it was almost as gross.

Tyson Fury is on top of the world after a sensational seventh round TKO win over Deontay Wilder but the Gyspy King left many wondering what he was thinking in a bizarre moment during the fight.

Fury came out from the start and used his 20kg and height advantage to bully the "Bronze Bomber" around the ring, inflicting the first loss of Wilder's career.

From the third round knockdown and the blood pouring from Wilder's ear that the commentators believed was a result of a burst eardrum, there was no way back for the knockout artist.

While he's renowned for his one punch finishes, he could do nothing to stop Fury's charge.

He was ragdolled around the ring and stuck to the ropes as Fury dominated.

The "Gypsy King" was feeling supremely confident and even dropped a moment that will go down in boxing history as Fury tasted blood in the water. Literally tasted blood.

Some social media fans have compared it to the Tyson ear bite on Evander Holyfield, but Fury appeared to lick the bloodied neck of Wilder as he clinched in the sixth round.

It may as well have been the kiss of death as the fight ended in the next round as Wilder's team threw in the towel.

But the moment erupted on social media as many people simply wondered "WTF?"

Ref Kenny Bayless should stop this soon. Wilder can't stay standing. WTF?! Did @Tyson_Fury just lick Wilder? Sick. This is adding insult to injury. @trboxing @premierboxing #WilderFury2 — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) February 23, 2020

Being defeated and then having some wild man actually lick your blood on your way down... Jesus, that’s getting owned in the single most soul-crushing way. #WilderFury2 #TysonFury — Cam McHarg (@cammcharg) February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury a vampire or something trying to lick Wilder’s blood. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 23, 2020

Reporter: “Tyson why did you lick that man?”

Fury: “Steve, I just wanted to know what losing tastes like.” https://t.co/KF92ezkZYh — Josh Bellamy (@Coach_Bell22) February 23, 2020

Tyson bit an ear, Fury licks an ear, basically the same thing — Bradley Seymour (@tgunAU) February 23, 2020

Fury’s just one of the absolute boys. Licks the blood off Wilder’s neck mid-fight, calls him a dosser in the clinch and now he’s singing American Pie with the belts on his shoulders. Epic. #WilderFury — Jeremy Abbott (@FunsterMixmag) February 23, 2020

Others compared it to the Super Bowl halftime show when Shakira stuck her tongue out for no reason.

It's pretty clear it will soon become a meme.

Why Tyson Fury give Deontay the Shakira treatment on the neck doe⁉️ pic.twitter.com/vq0l9Gc6sV — Tank Williams (@TankWilliams13) February 23, 2020

Me watching Tyson Fury lick Deontay Wilder’s blood #FuryWilder2 pic.twitter.com/HNNafqWCqd — Chris (@Chris8RM) February 23, 2020

Fury also celebrated, sticking his tongue out at the end of the fight as he was crowned the WBC World Champion, ending Wilder's 10 fight defence of the belt.

Fury is also The Ring and lineal heavyweight champion.

It sets up a potentially huge next fight with a reported rematch clause in the contract or a shot at unifying the heavyweight titles with a fight against countryman Anthony Joshua.

Wilder was furious after the result, slamming his team for throwing in the towel.

"My side threw in the towel, I was ready to go out on my shield," Wilder said.

"I had a lot of things going on coming into this fight. I make no excuse, I wish my corner let me go out on my shield. No excuses, I will come back and be stronger.

"Even the greatest lose, that's part of it. You take it for what it is. I had a lot of complications, we'll come back even stronger. This is what heavyweight boxing is all about."