Niall Anderson provides five takeaways from day three of the first test between the Black Caps and India at the Basin Reserve.

Boult's chance at history

Trent Boult's batting technique sees him end up in funky positions like this. Photo / Photosport
Trent Boult's batting technique sees him end up in funky positions like this. Photo / Photosport

Trent Boult produced a quirky cricketing record today, and

Obscure records for all

When taking no risks is actually a risk

One injury concern appears…

But another disappears…

Related articles: