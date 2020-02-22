Follow all the action from the UFC's return to New Zealand, culminating in the main event between Dan Hooker and Paul Felder.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about today's event.

Who's fighting?

Kiwi veteran Dan 'the Hangman' Hooker (19-8), the UFC's No7-ranked lightweight, will meet American Paul 'the Irish Dragon' Felder (ranked No6 with a 17-4 record) in the main event. The fight should be an exciting display of striking, with both fighter being high level kickboxers and among the top echelon of the UFC's deepest division. Many have tipped the fight to be a Fight of the Year candidate. Both fighters have won 10 of their career bouts by knockout, while Hooker also boasts seven submission victories.

Fellow Kiwi lightweight Brad Riddell will fight highly touted Russian prospect Magomed Mustafaev, flyweight slugger Kai Kara-France meets Hawaiian Tyson Nam, while heavyweight Ben Sosoli will go head to head with Brazil's Marcos Rogério de Lima.

Here's a full list of bouts for Sunday's card in Auckland (listed from last on the card to first):

Lightweight: Dan Hooker (NZ) v Paul Felder (five-round main event)

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute (Aus) v Michal Oleksiejczuk

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz v Yan Xiaonan

Heavyweight: Ben Sosoli (NZ) v Marcos Rogério de Lima

Lightweight: Brad Riddell (NZ) v Magomed Mustafaev

Prelims:

Featherweight: Kevin Aguilar v Zubaira Tukhugov

Lightweight: Joshua Culibao (Aus) v Jalin Turner

Welterweight: Jake Matthews (Aus) v Emil Meek

Welterweight: Callan Potter (Aus) v Kenan Song

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France (NZ) v Tyson Nam

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee v Angela Hill

Flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira v Shana Dobson

That's a lot of fights! When does this thing run until?

It's an early start in Auckland on Sunday. Doors open at 9am, with the first fight scheduled to get underway just after 10am. The main card, starting with Riddell v Mustafaev, kicks off at 1pm and the event will wrap up around 4pm - in time to watch Wilder v Fury II.

How can I tune in if I'm not there to see it live?

You can tune in free-to-air on Prime from 11am on Sunday morning, or ESPN if you're a Sky Sport subscriber. The broadcast does not show the first hour of action so you will miss the first three fights.

However, there will be a live blog running from 10am at nzherald.co.nz bringing you updates on all the action.