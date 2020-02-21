Black Caps star seamer Neil Wagner and his wife Lana have welcomed their first child, Olivia Faith Wagner.

Wagner, who is missing the Black Caps' first test against India in Wellington, posted a heartwarming photo of the couple with their newborn child.

He wrote on Instagram: "Olivia Faith Wagner born 19 February 2020! Lana and Livie were amazing and so proud of them!!! Both doing great and we are truly blessed!!"

Wagner was meant to link up with the Black Caps on Tuesday, before his departure was delayed as he and wife Lana awaited the birth of their first child in Tauranga, with Matt Henry being called in as cover.

The 33-year-old was one of the Black Caps' best players in their 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Australia in their test series earlier in the summer.

In 47 tests, Wagner has 204 wickets at 26.63 and will be back with the New Zealand side for the second test in Christchurch next Saturday.

Black Caps rookie Kyle Jamieson makes his test debut at the Basin Reserve in Wagner's place.

The Black Caps won the toss and elected to bowl.

Black Caps v India live updates: Follow the Herald's live coverage of the first test