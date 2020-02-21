EDITORIAL

The Black Caps inspired young cricketers with their incredible Cricket World Cup run, and now it's the White Ferns' opportunity.

Before the White Ferns' Twenty20 World Cup campaign kicks off overnight, skipper Sophie Devine has pinpointed goals of inspiring a generation of cricketers and making the country proud.

To do so, they need to overcome a disappointing run at World Cups. Since 2010, the White Ferns have failed to make a final of either the ODI or T20 World Cup, and haven't even reached the semifinals of the last events in each format.

This time, they have the most in-form batter in the world in Devine, but also a tough draw, with two of tournament favourites – Australia and India – in their pool. Only two teams advance from that pool into the semifinals.

NZ coach Bob Carter with captain Sophie Devine. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

However, the Black Caps showed what is possible in the UK last year. If they play well, the White Ferns have a good chance of creating significant interest in their Cup quest.

Unlike the men's ODI World Cup – and previous Women's World Cups – the T20 World Cup is in a friendly time zone, in Australia. The White Ferns' opener in the early hours of Sunday morning against Sri Lanka aside, all their remaining games, including the semifinals and final, are played at reasonable hours for the New Zealand viewing public.

If Devine can inspire a pool play upset, then the country could be in for another thrilling World Cup. Hopefully we'll be spared a Super Over.