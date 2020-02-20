There were touching scenes in Adelaide after New Zealand's comprehensive win over Thailand in a T20 World Cup warm-up match, when the Kiwis hung around after the game to offer up coaching tips and advice to the cricketing minnow.

Batting first, the White Ferns posted 194-4 from its 20 overs and Thailand, preparing to play in a World Cup for the first time, replied with 113-8.

But the result didn't matter. Instead, what happened after captured everyone's attention.

Both teams split into groups — batters talking to batters, seamers to seamers and spin bowlers to spin bowlers — as the Kiwis shared their knowledge of the game with a Thai team that is thrilled just to have the opportunity to play on the big stage.

Gun New Zealand batter Sophie Devine offered up tips on rotating the strike as Suzie Bates talked about footwork as the Thai players soaked up every word.

Post-game New Zealand v Thailand at Karen Rolton Oval in the @T20WorldCup warm-ups. Teams combined for celebrations with Thai fans. Then split into batters, seamers and spinners. NZ sharing their knowledge. I have have never seen anything like this. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/aEHCV9nxsU — Matthew Taylor (@MattyA_Taylor) February 19, 2020

New Zealand wicketkeeper Rachel Priest said the White Ferns were happy to help out a team as enthusiastic as Thailand.

"As Kiwis, we like to get to know our opposition and with a team like Thailand, who we've never played before, it's nice to speak to people from other cultures and they just wanted to have a bit of a chat about how we go about our cricket," Priest said.

"We're happy to do things like that.

"I'm so pleased for them to get to the World Cup and they've obviously had a really good run to get here, but it's probably going to be a pretty tough ride for them.

"So we just shared some of our knowledge and asked them a few questions — it was just back and forth, getting to know each other."

The spirit of cricket in full swing post-match at Karen Rolton Oval 🏏 #withthewhiteferns #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pI9a3o1vuA — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 19, 2020

Thailand's Nattakan Chantam said: "We were so excited to play New Zealand today because it is the first team our team has ever played them. We were nervous, but so happy to get the chance to play one of the best teams in the world.

"We will learn a lot. After the match, they gave us some tips. They told us to make sure we are always watching the ball and we will hit it well. We want to keep on challenging ourselves at this World Cup."

The White Ferns get their World Cup campaign underway in the early hours of Sunday morning, when they play Sri Lanka.