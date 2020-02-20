Six-test All Blacks prop Tim Perry has called time on his rugby career in one of New Zealand sport's quietest retirements.

The Tasman front-rower was not named in the Crusaders' Super Rugby squad this year, and Stuff confirmed that Perry has retired from the sport altogether.

The three-time Super Rugby champion could have looked for a big paycheck playing overseas, but Tasman CEO Tony Lewis said that simply wasn't Perry's style - nor was an announcement of his retirement.

"He wanted to leave without any fanfare or fuss and I wouldn't expect anything else from Tim," Lewis told Stuff.

"He's a bright man who knows he has another life other than rugby. He was just looking at when was the perfect time to start that other life."

Perry's six tests came in 2018, making his debut against the Wallabies in Sydney before playing twice against Argentina and South Africa, and playing what would be his final test against Japan in Tokyo in November.

He was a contender to make the All Blacks' 2019 Rugby World Cup squad, but, having already decided that 2019 would be his final season, he broke his arm in the Crusaders' season opener, missing the majority of the Super Rugby season and knocking him out of contention for the Cup.

Perry returned to play for Tasman as the Mako went undefeated on their way to winning their first championship, and despite Crusaders coach Scott Robertson enquiring about his availability for the 2020 season, that turned out to be just the ending Perry wanted to conclude his rugby career.

