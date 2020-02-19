The Black Caps could be without bowling powerhouse Neil Wagner for their first test against India on Friday.
Wagner was meant to link up with the Black Caps yesterday, before his departure was delayed as he and his wife await the birth of their first child.
He was then expected to join the team in time for training this morning, only to still be waiting for the arrival, leading the Black Caps to call in Matt Henry as cover.
Henry's only path to a potential re-call into the starting XI would be if Wagner is unavailable and the Black Caps still opt to go with four seamers at the Basin Reserve.
If they go with three, Kyle Jamieson would make his debut alongside Trent Boult and Tim Southee, with Ajaz Patel as the spinning option.
Henry will join the team in Wellington this evening.