Struggling for form in recent times, Lydia Ko has looked to a new coach to try and find the answers.

Ko, who spent time working with David Whelan last year after parting ways with former coach Ted Oh, has now enlisted the help of tutor Jorge Parada.

"I haven't been working with David for some time now," Ko confirmed to Radio Sport's Matt Brown. "I've been working with Jorge Parada for quite some time now."

Parada is Ko's fifth swing coach since she decided to join the professional ranks in late 2013, following David Leadbetter, Gary Gilchrist, Oh and Whelan.

Ko found plenty of success early in her professional career, ending the year as world No1 in 2015 and 2016. She slid to No9 in 2017, before falling outside of the top 10 in 2018.

In 2019, Ko finished the year ranked No40 in the world, a far cry from her days at the top of the pack, while her 2020 campaign got off to a dismal start as she failed to make the cut at the Australian Open last week.

Having enlisted the help of Parada, who has worked with a number of golfers on the LPGA and PGA tours, Ko said she was looking to get back to basics in a way with her sights set on qualifying, and peaking, for the Tokyo Olympics.

"We're trying to simplify things and trying to go, I guess, back to more of the swing I had when I was an amateur. So using some footage of my swings from then and just trying to simplify things. We're working towards making sure it can work in a pressure situation and that it's repeatable and a swing I feel comfortable doing. I think we're moving in the right direction."

She said improving on her greens-in-regulation and fairway percentages would go a long way to help her reach her goals for the year.

"Naturally if those two aspects improve the scoring average is going to improve," Ko said.



"At the end of the day all I can do is be the best version of myself today. I've just got to stay focused, believe in myself, keep working hard and see where it takes me."