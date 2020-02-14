Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons by Uefa and fined €30m after they were found to have seriously misled European football's governing body and broken financial fair play rules.

The severity of the ban from both of Uefa's elite club competitions, and the scale of the fine, reflects how seriously Uefa's FFP compliance bodies consider the club to have breached the rules and code of conduct.

City were found guilty by Uefa's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) of having falsely inflated their sponsorship revenues, when they made submissions for the FFP compliance process. The guilty finding follows an investigation sparked by the publication of "leaked" emails and documents by the German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018.

