EDITORIAL

From being on the wrong side of history, to breaking records of their own – the Black Caps have run their fans through the full gamut of sport's emotions in 2020.

In just the past few weeks, the New Zealand cricket side have lost five straight Twenty20 matches to India – three of them in remarkable meltdowns – to suddenly possessing the cool presence of mind to complete their biggest one-day run chase, and claim a 3-0 ODI series win against the same opposition.

READ MORE:

• Cricket: Black Caps complete superb ODI series sweep of India

• Live cricket updates: Black Caps v India, third ODI

• Cricket: Player ratings - Evaluating the Black Caps in their ODI series against India

• Cricket: Black Caps break long list of records in clean sweep over India

Even the most optimistic fans could hardly have foreseen the turnaround. Similarly, all bar the most pessimistic now have to acknowledge an excellent form reversal by the one-day team, just as New Zealand was on the verge of a record losing streak.

Add in the intense debate about head coach Gary Stead's planned break from the ODI series, and the summer has had the complete range of emotions for Kiwi cricket fans. Cricket is unique in a sense with its varied formats, but the drastic changes in results underline why so many Kiwis love sport, as the Black Caps - possibly more than any other Kiwi side - have displayed sport's often brilliantly unpredictable nature.

It's the same reason why people will be watching the two test matches against world No 1 India starting next Friday, despite knowing full well those clashes – and next month's one-dayers against Australia – will be tough obstacles for the Black Caps to overcome.

Because, if there's one thing this team has shown over the past week, drastic changes in fortune are always possible in sport.