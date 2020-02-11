One look at a big wave event is enough to make most people dizzy. But for some, careering down the middle of a swell matching the height of a skyscraper is the ultimate thrill.

Portuguese big wave star Alex Botelho caught the rough end of the whitewash overnight at Nazaré, which is known as "Portugal's most dangerous wave".

Botelho was being ferried back to shore on the back of a jetski but found himself in the worst possible spot at the crest of two colliding waves, which flipped the vehicle high into the air.

Dozens of rescue staff rushed into the water before rushing Botelho to the hospital.

"If you take Jaws, Puerto Escondido and Waimea shorebreak and put them all on steroids… you get Nazaré," US big wave surfer Garrett McNamara said.

Botelho is reportedly in a stable condition and conscious.

Big Wave Surfer Alex Botelho was involved in a very serious incident during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge. He was rushed to the hospital and we now have an update on his condition. Currently, he is stable and conscious. He will stay at the hospital for further evaluation. A heartfelt thank you to the safety and medical teams for their quick response. We are wishing Alex a full and speedy recovery.

