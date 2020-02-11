Movie star Bill Murray has stolen the show at the annual AT&T National Pro-Am golf tournament with a flagrant disregard for the sacred rules of the sport.

Playing on the hallowed ground of Pebble Beach in California, Murray was captured by a fan completing a no-look, walk-off, rules violation.

Paired with PGA Tour golfer Darren Points, Murray found himself in strife on the par-3 seventh hole, his 5m putt at the hole rolling well wide of the mark.

Murray's frustration then became extremely visible as he began fast-walking towards the still-moving ball. He quickly moved alongside the ball and casually batted it back into the hole with his putter, seemingly without even looking at it.

The star of movies such as Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and Lost in Translation never looked back as he kept up his fast stroll across and out of the green; and then spurred joyous cheers from spectators as he flipped his club into the air and onto the ground before walking to the next tee.

Is Bill auditioning to play Phil one day? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9gbYX28PUM — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) February 9, 2020

The whole incident was pulled off completely straight-faced by Murray who would have been aware that his antics were entirely against the rules of golf.

Murray likely received a two-stroke penalty for the rules violation, but his pairing was never in contention for the title so no one seemed particularly concerned, including his partner Points who quickly retreived the ball from the hole and raised it into the air in triumph.

The incident was reminiscent of Phil Mickelson's move to stop a moving ball from rolling off the green at the 2018 US Open.

Mickelson hits another putt before the ball stops rolling. Did this in mini golf last week. A little bit less on the line. pic.twitter.com/zYlSxxLz2G — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 16, 2018

On that day, Mickelson received a two-stroke penalty (for moving his ball) and recorded a sextuple-bogey 10 on the hole.