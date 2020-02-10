A popular Aussie YouTube star has released a bizarre video showing his epic battle reeling in a 45kg ... woman.

His girlfriend, to be exact.

Briggsy, who boasts more than 170k subscribers on his channel, posted the stunt to test the quality of his new fishing reel.

The video shows Briggsy tying the line around his partner's backpack before telling her to run 100m at full speed.

"I've always wondered what would happen if I attached my PE 10 set-up to my girlfriend," Briggsy says, before the camera shows her laughing.

He boasts that a fish her size would be an easy catch, but wants to see how the reel performs on land.

"If I manage to stop her, I reckon that's a win," Briggsy says before admitting he "doesn't know what's going to happen".

As his girlfriend starts off, it soon becomes clear that Briggsy has the upper hand.

She slows down as he locks it down and is pulled backward onto the ground once it reaches full lock.

Viewers were impressed with the stunt, with one joking it was "the review we all wanted but didn't know we needed".

Another said: "Looks like I should have a go at this with my girlfriend, don't think she will agree to it though."

Commenters made numerous dubious comments on the quality of his "catch", with one quipping that: "There really is 'plenty of fish in the sea'."