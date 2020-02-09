Kiwi Ryan Fox has stormed home to finish second at the European Tour's Victoria Open in Geelong.

Fox carded an eight-under 64 final round, featuring two eagles and four birdies, to rise to 17-under for the tournament.

His round was three strokes better than any other player's round on the final day.

Australian Min Woo Lee won by two shots at 19-under.

Fox says it was one of the best rounds he's ever played.

"Probably the best round I've played in a tournament," Fox said. "I would not have thought 64 was out there at the start of the day. It looked like there's a few good scores from the guys.

"I think the only saving grace with this wind direction is you either play a hole straight down or straight into. There's not too many cross breezes. I made a couple of eagles obviously, which was nice. I hit a lot of shots inside sort of 15‑foot and made a couple of those, which is not really what you expect to do today.

"I kind of never really felt like I was under any pressure out there, which in conditions like this, that's always nice. Looks like it's going to be a couple short but I'm certainly not complaining."