Justin Tafa is looking for redemption.

Coming into the UFC as an undefeated knockout artist, the Australian-based Kiwi heavyweight got a taste of his own medicine in his promotional debut, being starched in the first round against Yorgan de Castro at UFC 243 in Melbourne in October.

Tafa had been controlling the fight, but admits poor execution was his downfall.

"Up until I got knocked out I was doing well, controlling the fight, getting my shots in… I just needed to not rush things," Tafa recalls to the Herald on Sunday.

"I always go look for the knockout. I thought I had stung him enough, just judging off the way he was clinching and I went in for the kill, but I went in a bit sloppy with my execution and I paid for it."

A protégé of Mark Hunt, Tafa spoke to the Kiwi UFC heavyweight legend after the loss. Hunt told him at least the worst that could happen happened first.

"I was just like 'yeah I suffered my first loss in front of a record attendance, what could be worse than that?'"

Sloppy execution was Justin Tafa's downfall in his UFC debut as Yorgan de Castro caught him with a right hook. Photo / Getty Images

Now, Tafa (3-1) will look to make amends in Houston this weekend against hometown fighter Juan Adams (5-2) on the main card of UFC 247.

In just his fifth professional bout, Tafa finds himself on another main card on what is expected to be a well viewed pay-per-view event. The card involves two title fights, with women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on Kaitlyn Chookagian, while light heavyweight champion Jon Jones takes on undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes.

Tafa's bout will be the third-last on the card, with just the two title fights following it.

A number of fans have questioned the bout between Tafa and Adams being so high up on the fight card, particularly with both fighters coming into the event on the back of first-round losses.

While Tafa admits he's just as surprised to be fighting on his second straight major pay-per-view card, there's a good reason for the UFC to want to promote him.

"I think they just want to see some bangers and not some guys moving around and s***," he said.

"I'm just going to get in there, try to punch him in the mouth and try to get the knock out.



"I just want to put on a good show, come away with the win and get that exposure. This is a good card to do that on."

UFC 247 card

Main card

Light heavyweight championship: Jon Jones v Dominick Reyes

Flyweight championship: alentina Shevchenko v Kaitlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa v Juan Adams

Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic v Dan Ige

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis v llir Latifi

Preliminary card

Middleweight: Trevin Giles v James Krause

Flyweight: Lauren Murphy v Andrea Lee

Welterweight: Alex Morono v Kalinn Williams

Bantamweight: Miles Johns v Mario Bautista

Early prelims

Bantamweight: Domingo Pilarte v Journey Newsom

Bantamweight: Andre Ewell v Johnathan Martinez

Featherweight: Austin Lingo v Youssef Zalal