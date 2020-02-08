Former Australian rules football star Daniel Kerr has sent shockwaves through the AFL community after a picture emerged of him passed out and unresponsive on a kerb in Perth early on Tuesday morning.

The front-page picture in the West Australian shows a police officer standing over Kerr on Hannan Street in Kalgoorlie at 7.30am on Tuesday morning.

The 36-year-old has reportedly laughed off the incident as "a bit of fun with mates" but social media users expressed concern for the former West Coast premiership star, who was found unconscious and missing a shoe by a member of the public who called an ambulance and the police.

The front page of the West Australian, showing former AFL star Daniel Kerr passed out on a Perth street. Photo / Supplied

Kerr, who played 220 games for West Coast before retiring from the AFL in October 2013, later discharged himself from hospital.

Advertisement

He told Channel 7 he was in Kalgoorlie for work and insisted that "no drugs" were involved.

Daniel Kerr (left) played 220 games for the Eagles. Photo / Getty Images

"I wasn't being violent, I wasn't breaking the law, it was just a bit of fun," Kerr said.

"A bit of stupidity but nothing else to it. These days with the three kids and the businesses that I'm running I don't really get to let the hair down too much. I probably let it down a little bit too much this time.

"I accept it was stupid. I wasn't being rude to the public. There was no violence there was no drugs involved.

"It was just a bit of fun. The night wasn't worth it but I had a good time."