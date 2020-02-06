Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams is staying at the Oklahoma City Thunder – for now.

Adams, who has played for the Thunder since 2013, was linked to a potential move to the Atlanta Hawks.

However, at Friday's NBA trade deadline (NZ time) it appears the 26-year-old will stay with the Thunder until the end of the season.

Adams remains the second highest-paid player on the team at US$25.8 million (NZ$39,917,631).

Photo / Getty

He's due to make US $27.5 million (NZ $42,553,87) in 2020-21 - the final year on his Thunder deal.

Meanwhile, Atlanta acquired centres Clint Capela and Dewayne Dedmon on Thursday (NZT).

The most noteworthy move of Friday's trade deadline saw D'Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors offloaded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for former No.1 pick Andrew Wiggins.

The Thunder opted for little changes to their so far successful squad despite the off season departures of superstars Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

They currently sit sixth in the Western Conference standings.