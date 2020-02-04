The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show has left parents fuming after racy performances from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Dressed in form-fitting and revealing outfits, the Latina divas twerked and belly-danced their way through a show that also included a pole dance from J.Lo who felt comfortable enough to include her daughter in the proceedings.

Many parents have since taken to social media to voice their outrage, most complaining that the show should have come with its own age-appropriate rating.

"Not appropriate for kids at a Super Bowl halftime show. Just J Lo's outfits in general," TurtlePower98 posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Photo / AP

Another user went further: "Absolutely the worst, most vulgar halftime show ever."

@Jagsfan11 went on: "I was embarrassed for my kids and ashamed of Fox for televising it."

The head of a major Christian organisation also voiced his concern saying that the performance reflected a general decline in moral decency in the United States.

"I don't expect the world to act like the church, but our country has had a sense of moral decency on prime time TV in order to protect our children," Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said on Twitter.

"We see that disappearing before our eyes. It was demonstrated in tonight's @Pepsi #SuperBowl Halftime Show – w/millions of kids watching."

Shakira performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs'. Photo / AP

However, not all reviews were of the negative variety, with one user in particular serving up a reality check to concerned parents.

"To all the people [complaining] about the halftime show be sure you never take your kids to a Pop concert or to Miami. Nothing that happened at halftime was out of the ordinary for either. Learn to appreciate culture and be a better parent and not judge others," Twitter user @WiscoJay suggested.