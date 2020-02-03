The world stops for the spectacle that is the Super Bowl but within the package is so many moments of brilliance.

While the game itself captivates, from the spectacle pre-game to the halftime show, there is something for everyone.

Arguably the aspect of the Super Bowl that everyone can get behind is the ads and they have delivered once again.

The cost is again incredibly high with this year's 30 second commercials costing up to a whopping $AU8.3 million for 30 seconds ($US5.6m), it can often be worth it with the ads going viral online.

While there were several brilliant commercials this year — from Jeep's Bill Murray Groundhog Day, the creepy Brian Cranston Mountain Dew ad and many more — one of the surprise packets was for Rocket Mortgage with Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa relaxing.

Starting as he drives into his home with paparazzi clamouring for photos, Momoa drives up to his house.

"What does home mean to me? It's my sanctuary," he says. "It's the one place I can let me guard down."

But as he walks into his house, he begins to remove his muscles, revealing thin arms and tiny torso.

He then removes the wig before picking up a slide guitar as the voiceover comes in.

Home. Where comfortable means no shoes, no wig, and no … ? 🤔



See how Jason Momoa gets comfortable at home and how we can help you #GetComfortable financing one. pic.twitter.com/YydJuhPIuU — Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans (@RocketMortgage) February 3, 2020

While it hadn't made the rounds as much before the Super Bowl, fans were divided over the new look for the star.

Rocket Mortgage | Watching Jason Momoa transform into a bald, scrawny guitar player is simultaneously disturbing and delightful. Not bad for a mortgage company. pic.twitter.com/k6zcRexLeE — Adweek (@Adweek) February 3, 2020

There were some good ones. Look up the one w Jason Momoa. I laughed out loud! 😂 — JV (@JV) February 3, 2020

Laughed hysterically at Jason Momoa’s commercial. — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) February 3, 2020

Also. The Momoa commercial was BY FAR the best one of the bunch. Great spot. #SuperBowlAds — Joe Nieves (@joepnieves) February 3, 2020

Haaaaaa that #RocketMortgage ad with a less-than-svelte Jason Momoa had my wife VERY upset 😂😂😂😂😂 #SuperBowl — Ara Andonian (@thearashow) February 3, 2020

My kid after watching the Jason Momoa Super Bowl commercial: “Now he looks like you!”



Thanks, man. 😑 — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) February 3, 2020

Congrats to all Chiefs fans and whoever thought up the phenomenal Jason Momoa commercial.



My condolences to Niners fans, and @ScottyChags wallet/liver. — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) February 3, 2020

Why does ugly Jason Momoa look like my dad in the 80s 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KDDPJbhgCU — Haley Williams (@HaleyRhiannon) February 3, 2020

Ok folks, thoughts on best and worst ads so far? I’m giving Sabra the win. Love the music, love the primary colors and the diversity of the stars in the spot. Scary Spice! Worst? Not a fan of what Rocket Mortgage did to Jason Momoa. But it’s all subjective... #Superbowlads — Claire Atkinson (@claireatki) February 3, 2020

While it has divided fans of the chiselled star, it has definitely worked for the company.

It has already been seen over 1.4m times on YouTube and about the same on Twitter and Facebook combined.

It was also trending on Twitter during the Super Bowl.

It's not bad for an ad trying to make getting a mortgage sexy — or unsexy as it may be.