Liam Napier runs the rule over the intriguing Six Nations opening round.

Are France the real deal?

Caution is the prevailing sentiment in the wake of France's rousing Paris upset yet it's difficult to keep a lid on the champagne with the heights this team could scale.

Many French rugby dawns have previously flattered to deceive.

France as we know them are wildly inconsistent. Greater evidence is, therefore, required. Still, this new era feels different. Stade de France was rocking with an atmosphere few have seen, and with so many of this squad dipping their toes into the test arena, the future sure looks bright.

But for a red card France were likely World Cup semifinalists in Japan. Since then Fabien Galthie has taken over and identified the path towards the 2023 World Cup by embracing their seemingly bottomless base of youth. For the first time in recent memory, France seem united.

With Shaun Edwards on board as defence mentor, Raphaël Ibañez providing inspiration as manager and the influence of South African kicking coach Vlok Cilliers shining through, all the ingredients are there for France to become a world force.

From dark horse to contenders, now we need further proof this new wave of talent can repeat these efforts. They've certainly swung the Six Nations door wide open.

Eddie Jones eats his words

One test into 2020, and England have issues to confront. Coaches live and die by selection and in Paris, Eddie Jones got his badly wrong. Asking 21-year-old openside Tom Curry to switch to No 8, a position he has never played, backfired with control from the base of the dominant scrum an issue.

What's more, Jones' pre-match proclamations that England would impose their brutality finished in embarrassment. Without Mako and Billy Vunipola, and with Manu Tuilagi leaving the field after 16 minutes, England were one-dimensional.

Tactically, they kicked aimlessly and attempted to send Jonathan Joseph – a much slighter midfielder than Tuilagi – crashing through the centre. In short, it didn't work.

Shaun Edwards' defensive systems have been lauded, and rightly so, but England failed to spot space on the edges despite finding success whenever they gave Jonny May the ball. The George Ford-Owen Farrell combination needs reviewing. Halfback, where 33-year-old Willi Heinz came off the bench, is another area in desperate need of progression.

Jones started the year with the bold statement of making England 'the greatest team rugby has seen'. In Paris they were a million miles from such lofty aspirations. It's clear that when England are matched physically, they struggle to find plan B.

France's Charles Ollivon celebrates his try with Teddy Thomas. Photo / Photosport

Scotland plucky, again

It's hope that must kill Scottish followers. So near, so far, yet again. Scotland produced quality counter attacking movements and enjoyed almost six minutes in Ireland's 22 without scoring a try in Dublin.

A combination of frustrating repeat errors and a typically poor French referee thwarted chances. Had Stuart Hogg not dropped the simplest of groundings, the 19-12 defeat could well have been different.

As it was, Scotland surprised many given influential playmaker Finn Russell was dropped for this match. Adam Hastings stepped up in his absence, and Scotland's loose forwards were superb. In the end, though, it was another spirited loss.

Holders of the Calcutta Cup, Scotland may quietly fancy their chances against England at Murrayfield this weekend even with Russell again left out of the 37-man squad.

If you're of Scottish descent, best not to get hopes up though.

Wales start in style

Wayne Pivac was pleased enough to open his Six Nations account with the 42-0 shutout of Italy. Johnny McNicholl made his test debut but Josh Adams' hat-trick and England-born centre Nick Tompkins, who qualifies through his grandmother, made the most telling impressions. Pivac knows this week's challenge in Dublin is a different challenge entirely.

Ireland have work to do

Rather underwhelming start to the Andy Farrell era. One test is too early to judge Ireland's evolution post Joe Schmidt but while Farrell was satisfied to grind out victory, privately he will know Ireland must improve before Wales arrive. On first glance, Ireland seemed much the same team as last year.

James Ryan stood out defensively and, as we've come to expect, Ireland were brilliant over the ball with loose forwards CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier and Peter O'Mahony all nabbing crucial turnovers.

Farrell has injury concerns to ponder with midfielder Garry Ringrose set to miss the next two tests due to a hand complaint. Prop Dave Kilcoyne and rookie No 8 Caelan Doris remain doubtful after head knocks, while world-class tighthead prop Tadgh Furlong is nursing a niggly calf.

Ireland will start favourites against Wales but an upset would not surprise.

Italy woeful in defeat

Same old story – 23 straight defeats in this tournament. Promotion relegation is the obvious answer but until protectionism ceases, Italy remain safe.