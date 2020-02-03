It's been a decade since the All white beat Bahrain in Wellington to punch their ticket to the World Cup final.

A Rory Fallon goal was all that separated to two teams in November 2009, sending the New Zealand men's football team into the biggest competition in the sport.

Now, the two sides are set to meet again.

The All Whites will meet Bahrain for the first time since their 2009 clash, with a match booked on March 30. The Kiwi side will also take on Oman, four days earlier. The venues for the matches are yet to be confirmed.

The matches in the March window will form part of the All Whites' build-up to the qualifying pathway for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The format of Oceania qualifying is still to be confirmed but the process is scheduled to begin in September with All Whites fixtures to be played in all three FIFA windows (September, October and November).

New Zealand Football confirmed the fixtures on Monday, with the Football Ferns also set to take the field again in March.

The national women's team will compete in the Algarve Cup alongside the likes of Portugal, Belgium and Italy his year, guaranteed at least three matches in their campaign.

The Football Ferns will later compete in the Olympic Games alongside the Oly Whites and more preparation matches for the Ferns are anticipated in their build-up towards this pinnacle event.