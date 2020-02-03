Stars and Stripes Team USA look increasingly unlikely to compete in the 2021 America's Cup in Auckland.

The US team, co-founded by Mike Buckley and Taylor Canfield, failed to pay an entry fee in time to contest the opening America's Cup World Series (ACWS) regatta in Italy.

It's not the first setback in their America's Cup campaign either, with an incomplete boat and doubts around funding already requiring certain leniency from organisers.

According to Sail-World, only four of the five teams had paid the entry fee of US$300,000 ($463,000) for the ACWS regatta in Cagliari, Sardinia.

Fellow challengers American Magic, INEOS Team UK, Defender Team New Zealand and Challenger of Record Luna Rosa are believed to have all paid the entry fee.

With the protocol for the 36th America's Cup stating that "each competitor shall be required to enter and participate in all events of the ACWS," Stars and Stripes may no longer be eligible to participate in either the Christmas Race or the Challenger Selection Series.

Unlike the 2017 America's Cup in Bermuda, the ACWS regattas carry no points into the Challenger Selection Series, Prada Cup challenger series or the America's Cup in Auckland next year.

Should Stars and Stripes fail to cross the start line in the first ACWS event, however, their only hope would hinge on Team New Zealand and Luna Rosa agreeing to a protocol change to allow their entry to be exempted from participation in the first two events.

For the ACWS exemption to be granted, it's likely that Stars and Stripes would have to provide substantial undertakings and be ready to race in Auckland.

Meanwhile, further details have emerged around the upcoming World Series regattas – the first time fans will witness the new boats in racing action.

The first three days of the regatta will consist of a round-robin competition, with all four teams scheduled to race each other twice.

Race winners will score one point and losers, zero. On the final day, the bottom two teams will face off for third and fourth while the top race in a first-to-two-points final.

The world series regattas start in Cagliari on April 23-26 and continue in Portsmouth, England (June 4-7) and Auckland (December 17-20).