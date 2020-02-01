This is an SOS to Beauden Barrett.

The Blues' Super Rugby prospects are better than their horror opening against the Chiefs suggest, but only if Barrett gets back to work as soon as possible.

The Eden Park opener was a nightmare for Blues supporters, because it encapsulated everything that has been wrong with the team for far too long.

When the game was for the taking, they lost the plot, or didn't have one.

Stephen Perofeta's pallid performance at first-five-eighths was the central problem. There was no sense that the 23-year-old had the game under control and on two occasions where he did ghost through gaps he lost the ball.

Perofeta tried to look like a man in control when he delivered tactical kicks, but the results were at odds with his demeanour. The less said about his goal kicking the better.

There was little chemistry between Perofeta and halfback Jonathan Ruru, a vigorous No. 9 who plays a bit like a loose forward. (Replacement halfback Sam Nock was more machine-like in delivering the ball).

Beauden Barrett in Fiji Spy 23 January 2020.

But any analysis of the Blues feels like a moot point compared to the subject of Barrett's lengthy absence.

We all understand that he needs a rest, that it will have benefits in the long run, and that the players are victims of rugby's inability to structure proper seasons. A 10-month season is ridiculous.

But Barrett could get back to work a little earlier than intended.

The official word from the Blues is that Barrett will attend some training days in February and March, and return to full duties with his new franchise on April 15, a couple of days after the Blues' second match of the year against his old Hurricanes mates.

"Return to play will be decided when staff coaches believe he is ready," I was told.

It's in Barrett's interests to get back to a team which he can keep in contention, rather than one which has been left on the ropes without him.

The Blues showed they have a lot of running power in their front row, with Ofa Tuungafasi and Karl Tu'inukuafe strong off the bench. Rieko Ioane – who is trying to re-establish his reputation – had a decent opening. New No. 8 Hoskins Sotutu showed terrific promise.

All is not lost. Yet.

But ultimately the opener against the Chiefs was incredibly disheartening. The Blues have a shocking record against the other Kiwi sides and they are unlikely to come up against another one with such a weak scrum.

The Chiefs players will still be coming to grips with the Warren Gatland coaching era so this was the perfect time to strike, playing at home. But a 14-point halftime lead quickly evaporated.

The big trouble with the Blues is what goes on in their heads. Collective belief appears to rise and fall on the bounce of the ball.

I'm sure they have players there who want to die for the cause but effort will inevitably become misdirected if quality orchestration is missing.

Hannah Laity and Beauden Barrett. Photo / Instagram.

It's hard to hold out much hope of anything but the usual Blues nonsense until they learn how to run a game instead of just run.

Replacement Chiefs No. 10 Aaron Cruden wasn't perfect but in contrast to when Perofeta ran with the ball, the veteran delivered a killer pass for a try which set his side on the road to victory. He also read the score versus time situation perfectly when choosing to land a drop goal.

His mere presence in the second half seemed to drive the visitors, which is what players with mana can do.

Barrett's organizational skills at test level are questioned by some, but he's made for Super Rugby and his authority should give the Blues better focus.

He will lift everyone around him but that lift might arrive too late in 2020.