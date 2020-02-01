n her first ever Grand Slam final, Sofia Kenin has become the youngest woman to win the Australian Open in 12 years.

After losing the opening set, 21-year-old Kenin defied the odds, stunning opponent Garbine Muguruza to win the final 4-6 6-2 6-2.

The previous youngest winner of the Australian Grand Slam tournament was Maria Sharapova in 2008.

"My dream has officially come true. I cannot even describe this feeling. It is so emotional and I have worked so hard," Kenin said after the match.

Advertisement

"I am just so grateful to be standing here. Dreams come true.

"I just want to congratulate Garbine Muguruza on a great match entertainment. I am sure we will have many more finals to come in the future."

Sofia Kenin of the USA, just 21, wins her first Grand Slam singles title with a comeback 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Garbiñe Muguruza at the Australian Open. Kenin and her dad and coach Alex have come a long way. She will be the top-ranked American ahead of Serena on Monday pic.twitter.com/HovR8Zu12x — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) February 1, 2020

A great new champion in Sofia Kenin at the #AusOpen



21 years old, dedicated and excellent. The personification of the American dream.



Dad Alex would do computer courses by day and drive cabs in New York City at night to give his children a better life than he had in Russia. — Andrew Castle (@AndrewCastle63) February 1, 2020

Spaniard Muguruza was gracious in defeat.

"It has been incredible in here in this environment. This court brings an energy, and I think the crowd is what makes it special," Muguruza said.

"We play for you guys. That is the show. So thank you for coming."

With this victory, Kenin will overtake Serena Williams on the WTA rankings, leapfrogging the legend into 7th spot.

"She's been incredible this tournament. She has really gone under the radar especially in the last 12 months," commentator Jelena Dokic said.

"Incredible young lady, she is so tough."