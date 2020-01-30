Infamous Champions League streaker Kinsey Wolanski has paid her own kind of tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant — and many are slamming it as "crass" and "tasteless.

Wolanski, 23, interrupted the Men's Slalom at the FIS Ski World Cup in Austria last night, racing out from the crowd and posting at the finisher, with a poster reading "RIP Kobe".

Italian Alex Vinatzer had just finished with the fastest time during the second run. Huge cheers broke out while he was headed for the line.

He began to celebrate his run, then noticed the half-naked woman near him.

Advertisement

"I've never seen that before," fellow skier Ramon Zenhausern said.

Wolanski had posted a video hours earlier on her Instagram, revealing she was at a hotel not far from Schladming, where the FIS Ski World Cup was taking place.

Wait, was that Vitalys girlfriend streaking again? Blonde in swimsuit with a RIP Kobe sign at the finish line at the end of a riders run at Schladming slalom. Streaker + Alpine skiing event. Next level.. pic.twitter.com/Rt4ZgHKsYi — André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) January 28, 2020

She made headlines around the world last June when she pulled a stunt by streaking during the Champions League final, when Liverpool faced the Spurs in Madrid.

She sprinted onto the pitch wearing a black swimsuit with "Vitaly Uncensored" written across it.

"Do things that scare you, go outside your comfort zone," she tweeted.

"I live for the moments that make my heart race."