New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, were far from disgraced as they slumped to a T20 loss against India in Hamilton.

But by the end of the game, some fans were calling the Kiwi cricketers chokers after another defeat in a tiebreaking Super Over.

England's footballers built a reputation for failing in penalty shootouts. New Zealand's cricketers are doing something similar in Super Overs.

The Black Caps have a fatal attraction to Super Overs. They figured in the first ever T20 Super Over, an unofficial tiebreaker used against the West Indies at Eden Park in 2008.

They lost.

They figured in the historic ODI World Cup Super Over at Lords last year, against England.

They lost.

They have figured in five other T20 Super Overs, and have won only once.

That one victory was against Australia at Christchurch in 2010. Bowler Tim Southee, Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum prevailed in a low scoring affair over an Aussie combo which included David Warner.

A dejected NZ captain Kane Williamson. Photo / Photosport

But the Kiwis lost 2012 World Cup games to hosts Sri Lanka and the West Indies, with Southee the bowler on both occasions. Guptill, McCullum and Ross Taylor wielded the willow.

They also lost to England at Eden Park in November, and now to India in a remarkable thriller at Hamilton where Rohit Sharma broke Kiwi hearts. Southee bowled in both of those.

No wonder captain Kane Williamson – at his superlative best in Hamilton – declared that "Super Overs certainly haven't been our friend."

As Williamson said, probably better to win games in normal time.

Black Caps' Super Over record:

Twenty20 Internationals

LOSS - 26 December 2008 (Eden Park, Auckland):

West Indies 25/1 v New Zealand 15 all out

WIN - 28 February 2010 (AMI Stadium, Christchurch): New Zealand 9/0 v Australia 6/1

LOSS - 27 September 2012 (Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka 13/1 v New Zealand 7/1

LOSS - 1 October 2012 (Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka): West Indies 18/0 v New Zealand 17/0

LOSS - 10 November 2019 (Eden Park, Auckland): England 17/0 v New Zealand 8/1

LOSS - 29 January 2020 (Seddon Park, Hamilton): India 20/0 v New Zealand 17/0

One day internationals

LOSS* - 14 July 2019 (Lord's, England):

England 15/0 v New Zealand 15/1

* England won due to having more boundaries in the match (26–17).