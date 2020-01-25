They're a laugh, that mob running New Zealand rugby.

Last Friday, they announced – wait for it – an extensive review of rugby by a governance group with an unidentified consulting partner.

Apparently word has just got through to New Zealand Rugby that we live in a rapidly changing world. Yes people, with the aloof ironman Steve Tew finally gone from HQ rugby is prepared to admit that it is running scared.

For those of you who haven't had a good feed of buzzwords, the NZR is worried about "fan engagement" amongst many other things.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Chris Rattue: Careers have been tainted after Black Caps' embarrassing tour

• Chris Rattue: The All Black rifts which led to Steve Hansen's silent treatment call

• Chris Rattue: Six things to savour in Super Rugby as All Blacks try to bounce back

• Chris Rattue: Sporting predictions for 2020

This Friday, Super Rugby will kick off and the New Zealand teams will be devoid - or close enough to it - of any All Black greats. I'm assuming they need a consultant to point this out.

We have just enjoyed the most amazing decade of All Black rugby, yet Super Rugby has come to this.

The last man standing in terms of genuine greatness – going into the new season - is probably Highlander Aaron Smith, who would make a lot of pundits' All-Time All Black team.

Advertisement

Call me tacky (because some rugby heads apparently hate this kind of thing) but there was at least one storyline to help bolster the season.

The brilliant Beauden Barrett, a Hurricane through and through we assumed, left the franchise to join the hated Blues.

Beauden Barrett. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

I've used the word hated in an effort to pretend there is fiery tribalism left in New Zealand rugby, even though there isn't.

Barrett to the Blues was an extraordinary development, although it was carried out in that abbreviated and perfunctory rugby way which has this underlying message: It's none of your business.

Still, in rugby terms, it was an amazing move, a key player shifting to a major rival.

But lo and behold, Barrett won't get back to work until after the two clashes between the Blues and Hurricanes this year.

So that's a point of interest down the drain leaving the feeling that it's all about Barrett's feelings and stuff what the fans want.

Rugby has dug its own grave but to be fair, the rapidly changing world has pitched in with a few shovels.

Advertisement

Head injuries have changed the sporting landscape in an incredible way. It is difficult to make positive predictions about any sport which has a lot of concussion-related issues anymore.

The sport with most to gain is basketball as a game well short of hitting worldwide potential, despite the NBA's terrific profile.

Basketball will thrive because it is safe, easy to play at a local court, short and sharp, and full of superstar players who are on court for a major amount of time. These are big men, often with big personalities.

Basketball provides an action-packed and entertaining night out, geared towards providing short clips of magic moments which fit on a phone.

Tennis could also make massive gains if it was seen more as a gladiatorial sport which pitted personalities against each other – MMA with a racket if you like.

Nick Kyrgios' Australian Open match against Karen Khachanov on Saturday night was the best tennis I've seen for a long time. Kyrgios is brilliant to watch.

His immaturity is an issue but no one is perfect. The world finds Kyrgios fascinating, even if some of the world doesn't like him. His next clash and ongoing feud with the great Rafael Nadal has sport drooling.

But rugby thinks consultants can find ways of manipulating an audience. They can't.

Stuffy, in-house rugby needs saving from itself: All the reports in the world won't make any difference if rugby tries to crack a nut with another nut. It needs fresh people.

Here's a three point plan for the NZR, no consultancy fee required:

Stop treating the public like dummies. Stop treating rugby like a secret mission. Stop treating rugby like it's different to all the other professional sports in the world.

Glamour, superstars, personalities, skills, rumours, headlines, arguments, debate, opinions, rivalries, social media – that's what sport is about. (The only one New Zealand rugby seems to get is skill).

Modern sport thrives when everyone knows they are involved in the fun.