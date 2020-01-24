A talented 19-year-old North Harbour water polo player, Rowan Brown, died suddenly after becoming ill at a training session last night.

The North Harbour Water Polo Club announced the news on its Facebook page, calling him one of the club's most talented and hard working players and much-loved club member.

"Rowan was just 19 years old and became ill while swim training ahead of a senior men's session. Our hearts are breaking for Rowan's wonderful family," the post said.

Friends of the young man posted tributes on his Facebook page, calling him "the coolest person I have ever met", "one of the most genuine and most funniest guys I've ever met" and "such a good dude that always made me smile like no other".

The club said Rowan was "a familiar face to so many of us around the pool not only as a Rangitoto, North Harbour and NZ player but also as a passionate coach and mentor to so many in our club".

"He was a vital member of our senior men's team and a true inspiration to so many," the posting said.

A tribute "to this remarkable young man" has been held this afternoon at the AUT Millennium on the North Shore.