All the action as the Silver Ferns take on Jamaica in the Nations Cup.

As far as new eras go, Noeline Taurua could not have asked for any more from her emerging Silver Ferns.

Dispatching a similarly new-look England side by 16 goals in Nottingham – the largest winning margin against the hosts since 2017 – is impressive enough but to get all 11 players on court represents several boxes ticked for the first outing of 2020.

In the context of the international game, it's important to acknowledge England are missing the likes of influential shooters Helen Housby and Jo Harten, defender Geva Mentor and midcourt veteran Serena Guthrie for the Netball Nations Cup.

Advertisement

But so, too, have the Ferns left Laura Langman and Katrina Rore at home while adapting to life after Maria Folau and Casey Kopua following last year's World Cup success in Liverpool.

Those thrust into starting roles, and those used off the bench, proved the future is bright for the Ferns.

"I'm really happy with the result but also getting everyone out on court and the manner they performed out there," Taurua said of the 64-48 victory.

"One of the things we need to be mindful of is we are looking forward for the next four years but also the now. It's stressful sometimes to know you are going to make those changes but I couldn't be more proud of everybody who took the court.

"We knew this is the start for us and we'll get a feel as to how good or not we are. It's a great start and now we know what we need to work on. We haven't got some of those senior players but behind the scenes we've known we've got players who are ready to step up. It's a testament out there to know what they can do."