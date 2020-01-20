Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium, the home of the Warriors, will host a stage during Rally New Zealand event later this year.

Today Rally New Zealand organisers confirmed the stadium will act as a base for the event service park as well as hosting a Super Special Stage for the World Rally Championship round.

The four-day event will be based in Auckland from September 3 to 6.

"Auckland has a strong rally heritage going back to more than half a century and it's good to be able to once again host the WRC after an eight-year hiatus," Mayor of Auckland Phil Goff said.

More to come...