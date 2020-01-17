A one-armed amateur upstaged the pros with a stunning hole-in-one during The American Express in California.

Inspirational. ❤️



Laurent Hurtubise was born with one arm and started playing golf at age 11.



On Thursday, he made an ace at @theamexgolf. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0Rpa8FhpyD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2020

Laurent Hurtubise, who was born with one arm, made a hole-in-one on the 151-yard fourth hole of PGA West's Stadium Course. He plays the game with his left arm as his right ends just below his elbow.

Amateurs compete alongside the pros in a pro-am competition at The American Express and Hurtubise has played in the event multiple times. He also holed a shot from 60 yards in 2018.

Three-time PGA TOUR winner Troy Merritt – his partner – was perhaps more excited than Hurtubise himself.

"That was the coolest experience I've had on the golf course," Merritt told PGA.com.

Another TOUR winner in Greg Chalmers was also playing in the group with Hurtubise and said it was just one of several incredible shots throughout his round.

"He hit the shot and it was a nice little cut for a leftie. Right away we sort of said "sit down" but it was one of those shots where you always thought, hang on – this could go in here," Chalmers said.

"It landed around the front of the green and we were all watching it closely as it tracked toward the hole and then bang, it disappeared. We all went up in celebration and Laurent went ballistic and maybe let out a few choice words, but who could blame him? It was an incredible shot."