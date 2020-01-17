EDITORIAL:

The vagaries of the international tennis calendar will be an ongoing challenge for the ASB Auckland Men's Classic.

It's been another impressive week at Stanley Street, though perhaps without the star power of the women's event.

That wasn't entirely unexpected, as the presence of Serena Williams lifted the first week to a unique level, while Caroline Wozniacki's name also transcends the sport.

The men's field suffered by losing its top seed, world No4 Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, who withdrew due to fatigue, and the failure of some other big names to progress through the week.

But the biggest issue for the men's tournament is its timing: One week before the Australian Open, a grand slam that seems to grow in prizemoney and prestige every year.

It's a double-edged sword. While the mega Melbourne event is the reason players come to this part of the world, it's also the major factor why an increasing number choose not to play this week, preferring to prepare in the Victorian capital or take part in a hit and giggle exhibition.

Only four of the men's top 20 were involved in an ATP tournament this week, though impressively they all came to Auckland rather than the competing event in Adelaide.

The new ATP cup, a team's event played in three Australian cities last week with more than US$15 million ($22.5m) prizemoney, was a big success and offers another threat. As it grows in size, scale and popularity, players may build their schedule around it instead of Auckland.

But tournament director Karl Budge argues the timing offers an opportunity, as players come to Australasia sooner, rather than starting the year with events in the Middle East or India.

And we need some perspective. The men's classic this week featured six of the top 40, something that is impossible to imagine for a golf, athletics or motorsport event in this country. So all strength to Budge and his colleagues; long may they continue to attract quality fields.