Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel joked in an interview in July that he would cut his penis off if his side won the Super Bowl this February. They are two wins away.

At the start of the season they were massive underdogs to claim their first ever NFL championship.

In an interview with the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, Vrabel, who won two titles as a player with the New England Patriots, joked about the lengths he could go to to claim a championship ring as coach.

When podcast hosts Taylor Lewan and former Titan Will Compton asked Vrabel if he would cut off his penis for a title, the coach immediately said that he would, adding his wife Jen would be okay with it.

"Oh, I meant," Vrabel joked with Sports Illustrated this week. "...when I went on the podcast. I knew they were gonna ask me things that probably, if I just clammed up, [the show] wouldn't be very fun. So I tried to make it as fun as possible."

The actual quotes from the Mike Vrabel "I'll cut my dick off to win a Super Bowl" are great. Seems like my kind of dude. pic.twitter.com/bO6G6PnXUT — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) January 12, 2020

His side only snuck into the playoffs in the final week but they remain alive after two massive upsets. They knocked off the defending Super Bowl champion in New England in the wildcard round and followed up by stunning the team with the NFL's best record in Baltimore 28-12 last Sunday.

The Titans face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday NZT for a spot in their second ever Super Bowl. The Titans (11-7) have taken a challenging path in trying to become the first sixth seed to reach a Super Bowl since the Green Bay Packers in 2010.

Now they have to go to Kansas City, the No. 2 seed with the 2018 NFL MVP in Patrick Mahomes in the franchise's third AFC championship game since moving to Tennessee, and fifth all time. The Titans are 7-3 on the road counting both the regular season and playoffs.