Asia's most successful golfer, KJ Choi, will return for his third straight New Zealand Open in Queenstown next month.

The Open is at Millbrook Resort and The Hills from February 27 to March 1.

Choi, who has won 29 times over 25 years as a professional, will extend his two decades on the PGA Tour this year under a new exemption and will split his time with the Champions Tour after he turns 50 in May.

The popular South Korean said while he has a busy year ahead in the sport, he was keen to return to the New Zealand Open and to Queenstown.

"I have greatly enjoyed my last two visits to the New Zealand Open and I cannot say enough about the presentation of the courses at Millbrook Resort and The Hills," said Choi.

"I also enjoy the format as it gives me a chance to play with amateur partners and also the opportunity to win a very prestigious golf title. Queenstown is a very beautiful location. I spent time in New Zealand as a young professional and always have such fond memories of this stunning country and its warm and friendly people."

Choi, who finished in a share of 17th last year, had one top-10 finish on the PGA Tour to his credit in 2019, and has mixed a busy year both on and off the golf course.

He was an assistant captain to Ernie Els at the Presidents Cup in Melbourne and plans to establish a junior golf academy in Florida that will focus as much on academics.

"I've been training in the offseason with junior golfers for many years through my foundation and I've been telling them about the importance of academics," said Choi. "I think it's unfortunate that there are some young players who do nothing but play golf during the season. PGA Tour stars play with so much creativity because they put as much emphasis on studying as on golf."

Choi will be head coach of the South Korean team for the Tokyo Olympics.