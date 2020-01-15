The top seed has fallen at the ASB Classic, after a dramatic second round match on Wednesday.

Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez defied his age, an unforgiving schedule and a mid-match meltdown to upset the world No 12 Fabio Fognini in a compelling contest.

The 38-year-old came back from a set down to beat Fognini 3-6 6-4 6-3 in almost two hours.

It was a remarkable effort from Lopez, the oldest man in the draw, given he was forced to play his first round match on Wednesday morning, due to the rain that ruined most of Tuesday's play.

Lopex spent nearly two and a half hours on court to overcome compatriot Pablo Andujar in three sets, before taking on the Italian barely 90 minutes later.

But Lopez, while admitting he was feeling sore and tired at the start of the Fognini match, overall framed the extra time on court as a positive, given he hadn't played a competitive match in 2020 before today.

"I think this is very good to play against Fabio [and] it would have been much tougher to face Fabio without any match this year," said Lopez. "Of course it is not the best situation when you have to play two matches in the same day, but under the circumstances it was very helpful to be honest, to have a long match before playing this match."

Feliciano Lopez triumphed over Fabio Fognini. Photo / Photosport

After his first round match Lopez grabbed some food, had a quick chat with his coach then tried to rest, before taking on Fognini, who broke into the top 10 for the first time last year.

Fognini doesn't have a power game, but relies on great timing, impeccable touch and anticipation.

Fognini only landed 47 per cent of his first serves in the opening set, but that didn't seem to matter. He outfoxed Lopez, grabbing a break opportunity and then good enough to see it out.

A flash point came late in the set, when Lopez lost the plot over an umpire's call.

Lopez made a late challenge, as a Fognini shot landed near his feet on the baseline. But the umpire thought Lopez wanted to refer his own subsequent shot, who sailed clearly wide.

"I wanted to challenge the ball on the baseline, not the one I hit so far out," said Lopez. "It doesn't make sense. I don't know why he gave me that ball. It was so far out, that ball…I think he misunderstood my call."

"It was a mistake, everybody makes mistakes. There is no way I can challenge a ball that is so far out. If I challenge it is because the ball is close. The umpires make mistakes sometimes, and I think he made a mistake."

Feliciano Lopez reacts to match umpire Ahmed Abdel-Azim's decision in his match against Fabio Fognini. Photo / Photosport

ATP Tour supervisor Gerry Armstrong visited Lopez in his chair, but the player took a while to settle.

"I was so mad at him for a while and I was trying to calm down," said Lopez. "But it is never easy and tough to handle."

But the Spaniard recovered, and worked his way back into the match. .

"I had to be aggressive against a player like Fabio who is a better player than me from the baseline," said Lopez. "I don't want to play so much rallies. I was trying to serve and volley as much as I could."

That strategy worked. Lopez took the second set after a string of Fognini errors, then grabbed an early break in the third set which he never relinquished.

Sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz (Poland), Brit Kyle Edmund, young Frenchman Ugo Humbert and world No 24 Benoit Paire were among the others to advance on Wednesday, while Kiwi Artem Sitak and his partner Divij Sharan (India) upset the No 1 seeded combination of Michael Venus and John Peers in a round of 16 doubles clash.